Sad news for #Sandalwood as director #KiranGovi passed away due to a heart attack. He directed #Payana, #Sanchari, and #ParuW/ODevadas. #RIP

Popular Sandalwood director, Kiran Govi, passed away after suffering a heart attack. With a career span of several years, he had directed some remarkable films like Payana, Sanchari and Paru W/O Devadas. His sudden demise has left the entire Kannada film industry in deep shock and mourning.

Kiran Govi was a renowned name in the Sandalwood industry and his contribution to the industry will always be remembered. The loss of such a talented and creative individual is an enormous loss. The news of his demise has left his fans and followers heartbroken. The film fraternity has expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

