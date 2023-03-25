“Sad news: Dr Martin Walsh, former player and team doctor of over 50 years, passes away. #GAALegend”

Down GAA Mourns the Loss of Former Player and Team Doctor Dr. Martin Walsh, a Hall of Fame Inductee with Over 50 Years of Service..

The Down GAA community is mourning the loss of Dr Martin Walsh, a former player and long-serving team doctor who was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame. Dr Walsh dedicated over 50 years of his life to the GAA, serving as a trusted advisor and mentor to countless players over the years. His impact on the club’s success cannot be overstated, and his memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In a statement, the Down GAA paid tribute to Dr Walsh and shared their gratitude for his unwavering commitment to the team. His legacy will live on through the countless players whose lives he touched, and his contributions to the sport of Gaelic football will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @OfficialDownGAA

