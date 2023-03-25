Sad news: Doug’s father Ed TenNapel passed away. Please keep his family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.

Ed TenNapel, Doug’s Father, Has Passed Away – Please Keep His Family in Your Prayers.

It is with great sorrow that we share the news of Ed TenNapel’s passing, father of Doug TenNapel. Our hearts go out to Doug, his mother, and his entire family during this difficult time. Ed will be dearly missed, and we can only hope that he finds eternal peace in the afterlife.

Please join us in keeping Doug and his family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this immense loss. Let us honor Ed’s memory by sending love and positive energy to those he has left behind. We pray that Ed finds comfort and tranquility in the arms of the divine, and that his spirit continues to shine bright in the hearts of those who love him. Rest in peace, sir.

Source : @ZippytheUnicorn

Very sad news today, as Doug's father, Ed TenNapel, has passed away. Please keep him, Doug, his mother, and extended family in your prayers. Ed, may you Rest In Peace, sir. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Amen.

Very sad news today, as Doug's father, Ed TenNapel, has passed away.😢 Please keep him, Doug, his mother, and extended family in your prayers. Ed, may you Rest In Peace, sir. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Amen.🙏 pic.twitter.com/fkNwLmJfzF — Zippy the Unicorn (@ZippytheUnicorn) March 25, 2023