Sad news, colleague Hasan Cabuk passed. Condolences to family.

Sad News of Colleague Hasan Cabuk’s Passing, Persecuted for Representing Clients, Our Sincerest Condolences to His Family..

Our hearts are heavy as we receive the news of our dear colleague Hasan Cabuk’s passing. He was one of the courageous lawyers who faced persecution for his unwavering dedication to defending the identities of his clients. His commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law was truly admirable.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. May his memory live on as a reminder of the bravery and sacrifice demanded of those who seek to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and with dignity under the law. The legal community has lost a great champion, and he will be deeply missed.

Source : @ArrestedLawyers

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our colleague Hasan Cabuk. He was one of the lawyers persecuted for the identity of his clients. Our condolences to his family.

🇹🇷 We are saddened to learn of the passing of our colleague Hasan Cabuk. He was one of the lawyers persecuted for the identity of his clients. Our condolences to his family. https://t.co/31oOj8LDCO — The Arrested Lawyers (@ArrestedLawyers) March 25, 2023