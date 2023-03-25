Sad news: Alan Mussel passed unexpectedly. Our thoughts are with Jenny and his children.

“Announcement of the Unexpected Death of Alan Mussel, Beloved Mr Andover: Our Hearts are Heavy”.

Source : @Andovertownfc

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Mr Andover, Alan Mussel. We are devastated & lost for words but more so for Jenny and his children. There will be a more appropriate time to say our farewell but we miss you already Alan.

