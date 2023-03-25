RIP Young Thug’s sis

Rest in Peace : Young Thug’s Sister Has Passed Away .

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Young Thug’s beloved sister. She was a cherished member of their family and will be deeply missed. We offer our sincerest condolences to Young Thug and his family during this time of grief.

We honor the life and legacy of Young Thug’s sister, and we pray that her soul rests in peace. May her memory live on through those who loved her and may those who knew her find comfort in the many cherished moments they shared together. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

Source : @raphousetv2

