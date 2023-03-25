RIP Ustad Ghulam Mohammad Mohammadi.

“Remembering Ustad Ghulam Mohammad Mohammadi: A Courageous Historian Who Challenged Ignorance and Falsehood Despite Adversity”.

The nation is in mourning as we reflect on the loss of a remarkable historian, Ustad Ghulam Mohammad Mohammadi. Even in the midst of war, displacement, government censorship, and cancer, Ustad Mohammadi remained unwavering in his dedicated pursuit of truth. His meticulous and brave approach towards documenting historical events has left a lasting impact on the world.

Despite facing numerous adversities, Ustad Mohammadi never allowed his work to be influenced by falsehoods or ignorance. Instead, he remained steadfast in his commitment to objectivity and actively fought against misinformation. His contributions to the field of history will be remembered and treasured, as they serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining honesty and integrity in our pursuit of knowledge. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory be forever honored.

Source : @Tajik_polymath

روحشان شاد و یادشان گرامی باد!

روحشان شاد و یادشان گرامی باد!