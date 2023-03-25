Rest in peace Randall Robinson. He was an anti-apartheid activist, TransAfrica founder, and exceptional lawyer. He led by example. #antiracism #afrodescendiente.

Posted on March 25, 2023

Randall Robinson, Founder of TransAfrica and Anti-Apartheid Activist, Passes Away – His Legacy Lives On as a Leader in Anti-Racism & Afrodescendant Movements.

I am saddened by the news of the demise of Randall Robinson, the founder of TransAfrica and a revered lawyer and anti-apartheid activist. His passing is a significant loss for the fight against racism and discrimination. Robinson was an inspiration to many, setting a remarkable example for others to follow.

As an advocate against anti-blackness, Robinson contributed tremendously to the discourse on social justice, particularly in addressing the plight of Afrodescendants. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to continue the fight for a more equitable and just world. Rest in peace, Randall Robinson.

