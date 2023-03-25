A Rainy Evening with Enchiladas en Route and a Fresh Season of the Chaotic TV Show Love is Blind.

As the sound of raindrops echoed through the streets, I couldn’t help but feel grateful for the prospect of a cozy night in. With a steaming tray of enchiladas on the way, my stomach was already bursting with joy. As I sat by the window, watching the rain pour down, I couldn’t help but feel the promise of something new in the air.

As luck would have it, a new season of the wildly entertaining, yet slightly cringe-worthy, television series “Love is Blind” had just premiered. With a piping hot plate of cheesy goodness and the drama of the show unfolding on my screen, I couldn’t have asked for a better way to unwind. As the night deepened and the rain continued to fall, I was reminded of the simple yet blissful moments that make life so sweet.

Source : @mantispants

rainy night, enchiladas on the way and a new season of the trainwreck that is love is blind

rainy night, enchiladas on the way and a new season of the trainwreck that is love is blind pic.twitter.com/ms32BSZKoG — marguerite (@mantispants) March 24, 2023