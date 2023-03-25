Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Edward Muhumuza, a dedicated journalist with @ntvuganda. His loss is deeply felt. MHSRIP.

“Sad News: Journalist Edward Muhumuza of @ntvuganda Passes Away, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Informing the Public. Our Condolences to His Family and the Press Community. Rest in Peace.”.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Edward Muhumuza, a dedicated journalist who had been working tirelessly for @ntvuganda. His passion for informing the public and reporting on important news stories was evident in his work, and his passing has left a deep void in the press community.

The entire National Unity Platform (@NUP_Ug) extends our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time. We also stand in solidarity with the entire press community, who have lost a valuable member. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who knew him best.

Source : @NUP_Ug

