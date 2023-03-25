Our condolences to Ian Manning’s loved ones.

Former Physiotherapist of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Ian Manning Passes Away; Club Extends Condolences to His Family and Friends..

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of Ian Manning, their former physiotherapist. The club mourns the passing of Manning, and offer their heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Manning’s contribution to the club will always be remembered, and he will forever be a cherished member of the Inverness Caledonian Thistle family.

The entire Inverness Caledonian Thistle community is saddened by the loss of Manning. His commitment to his work and the club left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. Inverness Caledonian Thistle is grateful for his invaluable contributions to the club during his time with them, and hopes that his family can find comfort during this difficult time. Rest in peace Ian Manning, you will always be remembered.

Source : @ICTFC

Everyone at Inverness Caledonian Thistle is saddened to learn of the passing of our former physiotherapist Ian Manning. Our thoughts are with Ian’s family and friends at this time.

