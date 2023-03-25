Our condolences go out to @ntvuganda and the loved ones of journalist Edward Muhumuza. He will be deeply missed.

@ntvuganda Journalist Edward Muhumuza Passes Away: IPA Uganda Mourns the Loss of a Dedicated Friend.

IPA Uganda is saddened by the news of the passing of Edward Muhumuza, a highly respected journalist from @ntvuganda. He was not only a devoted member of the media community, but also a dear friend to many of our members. Edward’s unwavering commitment to journalism will always be remembered, and his absence will be deeply felt.

During this difficult time, our thoughts and condolences go out to his colleagues and loved ones. May they all find comfort in the memories they shared with Edward, and may his legacy continue to inspire and uplift those in the field of journalism. Rest in peace, Edward Muhumuza.

Source : @IPAUganda

IPA Uganda are sad to learn about the passing of @ntvuganda journalist Edward Muhumuza, a friend to many of our members. Edward was dedicated to journalism and his loss is deeply felt. Our thoughts are with his colleagues and loved ones

IPA Uganda are sad to learn about the passing of @ntvuganda journalist Edward Muhumuza, a friend to many of our members. Edward was dedicated to journalism and his loss is deeply felt. Our thoughts are with his colleagues and loved ones — International Press Association of Uganda (@IPAUganda) March 25, 2023