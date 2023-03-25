Our beloved manager, Stephen Bamford, has passed away. He transformed Dave’s Comics into a vital graphic novel shop through his passion and vision.

Beloved Manager of Dave’s Comics, Stephen Bamford, Has Passed Away – His Vision and Passion Made the Shop One of the Most Important Graphic Novel Stores in the Country, and His Legacy is Irreplaceable..

It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the passing of our dear manager, Stephen Bamford. In 1997, Stephen joined our team and with his remarkable passion, extensive knowledge, and unparalleled vision, he transformed Dave’s Comics into one of the most significant graphic novel shops in the country. His generosity and ability to inspire were truly irreplaceable.

Throughout his years at Dave’s Comics, Stephen was a beloved figure who touched the hearts and minds of everyone who had the pleasure of working with him. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to the world of comics, his infectious enthusiasm, and his incredible knack for bringing out the best in people. We are deeply grateful to have had Stephen as our manager for so many years, and we will cherish the fond memories we have of him always.

Source : @DavesComics

