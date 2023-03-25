Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Andrew’s son, has died.

The demise of Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the offspring of Andrew Lloyd Webber..

The passing of Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of renowned theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, has been mourned by the theater community. The news was confirmed by BroadwayWorld via a tweet.

Nicholas, who was in his 30s, had followed in his father’s footsteps and was an accomplished musician and composer. His death is a great loss to the industry and to those who knew him personally. Our thoughts are with Andrew Lloyd Webber and his family during this difficult time.

Source : @BroadwayWorld

