New Power Hour Podcast episode: Jim rants about 3D Sonic, Red Wing Shoes’ Mario Boots, Pokemon Co. hiring for NFTs, The Completionist buys every eshop game, video game HOF nominees, Patreon questions & more! Available on YouTube, iTunes & Spotify.

Jim rants about 3D Sonic, Red Wing Shoes debuts Mario Boots, Pokemon Company seeks NFT experts, The Completionist purchases all eshop games, video game HOF nominees, and Patreon queries dominate the new episode of the Power Hour Podcast available on YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify. Click for links..

The latest episode of the Power Hour Podcast is now available, and it’s a doozy! Host Jim lets loose on his thoughts about 3D Sonic, while Red Wing Shoes has apparently decided to create Mario Boots. In other big news, The Pokemon Company is apparently looking to hire for NFTs, and The Completionist has purchased every eshop game.

That’s not all, though! The video game Hall of Fame nominees are also discussed, as well as Patreon questions and more. The episode is currently available on YouTube, iTunes, and Spotify, so be sure to check it out. Links can be found on the Twitter page of DrinkABeer&PlayAGame, the official Twitter handle of the podcast.

Source : @ABeerAndAGame

A new episode of the Power Hour Podcast is up as Jim rants about 3D Sonic, Red Wing Shoes makes Mario Boots, Pokemon Company hiring for NFTs, The Completionist buys every eshop game, video game HOF nominees, Patreon questions & more! Up now on YouTube, iTunes & Spotify, links

A new episode of the Power Hour Podcast is up as Jim rants about 3D Sonic, Red Wing Shoes makes Mario Boots, Pokemon Company hiring for NFTs, The Completionist buys every eshop game, video game HOF nominees, Patreon questions & more! Up now on YouTube, iTunes & Spotify, links 👇 pic.twitter.com/ModJeCCoZk — DrinkABeer&PlayAGame (@ABeerAndAGame) March 24, 2023