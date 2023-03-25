New JFE podcast episode online! Ep. 462: Choosing Love Over Injustice – Lazarus (John 11:1-45)

The Latest JFE Podcast Episode: Lazarus and the Power of Choosing Love over Injustice, Available Now!.

A brand new installment of the Justice for Everyone (JFE) podcast has just been released, and it promises to inspire and educate listeners on the importance of choosing love over injustice. Titled “Lazarus and Choosing Love Over Injustice,” Episode 462 features an in-depth discussion on the biblical story of Lazarus and the powerful message it holds for everyone.

The podcast delves into the significance of choosing to stand up for what is right, even when it may seem difficult or unpopular. Drawing from John 11:1-45, the hosts explore how the story of Lazarus not only exemplifies the transformative power of love but also challenges listeners to actively seek out opportunities to combat injustice and uplift those around them. Tune in to gain valuable insights on the intersection of faith and social justice, and be inspired to take action in your own life.

Source : @HerbMontgomery

New episode of the JFE podcast now online! Episode 462: Lazarus and Choosing Love Over Injustice John 11:1-45

New episode of the JFE podcast now online! Episode 462: Lazarus and Choosing Love Over Injustice John 11:1-45https://t.co/n6DaJtgBCR pic.twitter.com/IF1kt746pQ — Herb Montgomery (@HerbMontgomery) March 25, 2023