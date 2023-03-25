New ‘Culture Report’: Military failing women.

“The Culture Report” returns with a focus on the military’s shortcomings in supporting women..

The latest episode of ‘The Culture Report’ is dedicated to examining the failures of the military in its treatment of female service members. The episode highlights how many women in the military still face gender discrimination, sexual harassment, and assault.

Hosted by a team of experts in military and gender issues, ‘The Culture Report’ delves into the reasons why the military has been slow to address these issues and what needs to be done to ensure that women in the military are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve. The show features interviews with current and former female service members who offer personal insights into the challenges they have faced in the military. The episode also features experts on military law, policy, and sociology, who offer analysis and make recommendations for how the military can improve its culture and practices to create a more equitable and just institution for all those who serve.

Overall, the latest episode of ‘The Culture Report’ sheds light on the ongoing challenges faced by women in the military and offers a call to action for reform. It is an important resource for anyone interested in understanding the issues facing women in the military and the steps that can be taken to create a fairer and more inclusive military culture.

Source : @9NEWS

