New cEDH episode on midrange now on YT & Spotify!

“New cEDH Episode Focusing on Midrange Now Available on YouTube and Spotify! Follow the Links to Watch/Listen.”.

The latest episode of the cEDH series is all about midrange, and it’s now available on both YouTube and Spotify for viewers to check out. Featuring insightful discussions and analysis on the subject, the episode is sure to appeal to fans of the popular series. As the episode tackles the nuances of midrange play, viewers can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the strategies and techniques involved in succeeding in this arena.

For those looking to learn more about competitive EDH play and midrange specifically, this episode offers an excellent opportunity. Whether watching on YouTube or listening on Spotify, viewers will be treated to high-quality content from knowledgeable experts in the field. So, be sure to tune in and join the conversation around cEDH and midrange with this latest episode of the series.

Source : @LemorasCards

The new episode of the cEDH all about midrange is live on YouTube and Spotify! Check it out at the links below.

The new episode of the cEDH all about midrange is live on YouTube and Spotify! Check it out at the links below. pic.twitter.com/oMmrAB22BP — Lemora's Cards is finally going to an event (@LemorasCards) March 25, 2023