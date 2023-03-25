New Bridge episode is up! Let’s unite for the test.

The Bridge: A Test of Our Collective Unit. Watch the Latest Episode Now! .

The latest episode of the Brooklyn Nets podcast, “The Bridge,” is now available for listening. In this episode, the hosts discuss the upcoming challenges faced by the team and emphasize its importance as a collective unit. They note that each individual member brings unique skills and experiences to the table, but it is the cohesive teamwork that ultimately determines the team’s success.

This upcoming test will require the Nets to rely on their collective strengths, instead of individual talents, to overcome any obstacles. The hosts encourage listeners to stay tuned to The Bridge to gain a deeper understanding of the team’s dynamics and to follow the Nets as they continue to navigate through the current season. Overall, this latest episode serves as a reminder of the powerful impact that teamwork can have in achieving success.

Source : @BrooklynNets

“It’s gonna be a test of our collective unit.” New episode of the Bridge is LIVE. 🎥 https://t.co/Y7OhW15f6t pic.twitter.com/TYuxP53W2M — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 24, 2023