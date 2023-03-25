Navy SEALs Fund mourns SEAL Dan Cerillo’s passing. RIP Taco, Never Forgotten. Thoughts & prayers to family & teammates.

Navy SEALs Fund Grieves Over the Loss of Board Member Dan Cerillo (Taco), a Committed Fellow SEAL Who Provided Support to the Team. Our Heartfelt Condolences to His Spouse, Kin, and Colleagues. Rest in Peace Taco – Your Presence is Missed, Your Legacy Lives On..

Source : @NavySealsFund

Navy SEALs Fund is sad to share the passing of Dan Cerillo (Taco). A fellow SEAL who was also one of our Board Members dedicated to caring for his fellow SEALs. Our thoughts & prayers to his wife, family, and teammates. RIP Taco, you are missed but Never Forgotten.

