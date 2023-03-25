“Mimiko tops SW governors in current dispensation.” (45 characters)

Mimiko Emerges as the Best Governor in the South West of Nigeria in His Second Term.

During his second term as governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has proven himself to be the best leader in the South-West region of Nigeria in recent times. His administration’s focus on healthcare, education, and social welfare has had a positive impact on the people of Ondo State. With his mantra of “caring for the people,” he has provided free healthcare services to pregnant women and children under the age of five, as well as initiating the Abiye Safe Motherhood programme and the Ondo State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.

Mimiko’s administration has also made significant strides in the education sector, with the abolition of school fees and the construction of model schools across the state. The social welfare programmes put in place, such as the Conditional Cash Transfer programme and the Social Security Scheme for the Elderly, have also helped to alleviate poverty and improve the standard of living for the people of Ondo State. It is no wonder that Mimiko’s leadership has been lauded as exemplary and has set the benchmark for governance in the South-West region of Nigeria.

In conclusion, Mimiko’s tenure as governor has been nothing short of exceptional. His commitment to improving the lives of his people through innovative programmes and policies has earned him the admiration of many. It is hoped that other leaders in the region would emulate his style of governance, which is people-centred and aimed at improving the standard of living for all.

Source : @AlagbaSD

Bar his second term, Mimiko is the best governor out of SW Nigeria in this dispensation.

