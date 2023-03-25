Mexican-American icon Chabelo (Xavier López Rodríguez), actor, host, and children’s favorite, passes at 88. RIP.

Xavier López Rodríguez, Beloved Mexican American Actor, TV Host, and Children’s Icon, Passes Away at 88, Leaving an Enduring Legacy in Countless Memories..

Xavier López Rodríguez, fondly referred to by his stage name Chabelo, has left a lasting impact on Mexican American entertainment. The beloved actor, television host, and children’s icon, who entertained generations, has passed away at the age of 88.

Chabelo’s charm and passion for the stage will always be remembered by many families. His contribution to the entertainment industry has been remarkable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. With immense sadness, we bid adieu to the legend and hope that he rests in eternal peace.

Source : @MexCultureDC

