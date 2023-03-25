Listen to the latest episode of DiffKnock, an Arsenal Podcast, featuring an expert assessment of the top 10 academy talents at Arsenal. Available on all platforms. #Arsenal #DiffKnock

Listen to the latest episode of The Different Knock: An Arsenal Podcast, featuring an expert assessment of Arsenal’s top 10 academy talents from Hale End. Available now on all platforms.

The Different Knock, an Arsenal podcast, has released a new episode that highlights the top 10 academy talents at Arsenal. The podcast, available on all platforms, features an expert assessment of these talented individuals. Hale End’s Finest, a group of young players from Arsenal’s academy, are expected to be the stars of the future.

Listeners can click the link provided to access the podcast and learn more about the impressive academy talents at Arsenal. For those who prefer an ad-free listening experience, the podcast is also available on Patreon. Arsenal fans worldwide should tune in to The Different Knock and discover the exciting prospects that lie ahead for their beloved club.

In summary, The Different Knock offers fans an insightful analysis of Arsenal’s academy talents through their latest podcast episode. With impressive young players emerging from Hale End’s Finest, the future looks bright for the club. Both ad-supported and ad-free versions of the podcast are available to listeners keen to learn more about these up-and-coming stars. Arsenal supporters shouldn’t miss out on this informative and engaging content.

