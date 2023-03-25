Legal lion, anti-Apartheid activist, author, #TransAfrica Founder #RandallRobinson has died. #BreakingNews

“Reports of Randall Robinson’s Passing: Legal Lion, Anti-Apartheid Activist, and TransAfrica Founder”.

In a breaking news report, it has been announced that Randall Robinson has passed away. Robinson was a renowned legal expert, anti-Apartheid activist, and author. He was also the founder of TransAfrica, an organization focused on African American empowerment and substantive policy change in US-Africa relations.

Robinson’s contributions over the years have been widely recognized, and his passing comes as a great loss to the many people whose lives he touched through his various endeavors. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear at this time, and further information is expected as the story develops. Nevertheless, his legacy as a trailblazer and champion for marginalized communities across the globe will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source : @BurtonWireNews

Breaking News: it is being reported legal lion, anti-Apartheid activist, author, #TransAfrica Founder and #expat #RandallRobinson has passed away. This story is developing.

Breaking News: it is being reported legal lion, anti-Apartheid activist, author, #TransAfrica Founder and #expat #RandallRobinson has passed away. This story is developing. pic.twitter.com/Ayl2YJ4VwR — The Burton Wire News (@BurtonWireNews) March 24, 2023