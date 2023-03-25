It’s with great sadness that we learned of Gordon Moore’s, creator of Moore’s Law, passing. Our popular chart on @OurWorldInData owes to his inspiration.

Passing of Gordon Moore, Creator of Moore’s Law, a Great Loss; His Legacy Lives on in Our Popular Chart on @OurWorldInData..

It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Gordon Moore, the renowned creator of Moore’s Law. His groundbreaking insight paved the way for modern technological advancements and inspired countless innovations.

Among his many contributions to the world of computing, his most notable legacy is the eponymous law, which has been a guiding principle of the semiconductor industry for over 50 years.

At @OurWorldInData, we are grateful for the immense impact of Moore’s work, which continues to shape our understanding of technological progress. Our popular chart, inspired by his insights, serves as a testament to his enduring legacy.

Whilst we mourn the loss of a visionary thinker and pioneer, we are thankful for the immense contributions that Gordon Moore made to our modern world.

Source : @_HannahRitchie

Sad to hear the news that Gordon Moore, creator of Moore's Law, has passed away. He inspired one of our most popular charts on @OurWorldInData. pic.twitter.com/xfwAbMWOwX — Hannah Ritchie (@_HannahRitchie) March 25, 2023