Intel co-founder Gordon Moore passes away.

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who is credited with predicting the growth of the computer industry in the 1960s, has died. He was 92 years old. Moore, along with Robert Noyce, co-founded Intel in 1968, and produced some of the most influential computing inventions of the modern era.

Moore’s legacy can be seen in the concept of Moore’s Law, which he predicted in 1965. The law states that the number of transistors on a microchip would double every two years, resulting in higher processor speeds and more power in smaller devices like smartphones and laptops. Moore’s contributions to the development of the microchip have transformed the computer industry and made it possible for technology to continue to advance at an exponential rate.

Source : @engadget

