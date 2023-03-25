Intel co-founder Gordon Moore mourned by tech community.

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore’s passing mourned by the tech community.

The tech community is in mourning following the demise of Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel. He was a renowned electrical engineer whose contributions to the industry were unparalleled. Moore is best known for his formulation of Moore’s Law, a prediction that the number of transistors on a microchip would double every two years, leading to a significant increase in computing power. This law has held true for over 50 years and has been instrumental in fueling the growth of the tech industry.

Moore’s passing is a significant loss to the tech community, and his impact will continue to be felt for years to come. His legacy extends beyond his work at Intel and his influence can be seen in many of today’s technological advancements. He will always be remembered as a visionary whose work paved the way for the modern computing era, and his contributions will continue to inspire generations of engineers to come.

Source : @TechSpot

Tech community mourns the loss of Intel co-founder Gordon Moore

Tech community mourns the loss of Intel co-founder Gordon Moore https://t.co/qpr1ADH2Xq pic.twitter.com/1Vxy4r84Rh — TechSpot (@TechSpot) March 25, 2023