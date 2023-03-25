Intel co-founder and semiconductor pioneer Gordon Moore dies at 94.

Silicon Valley Pioneer and Intel Corp Co-Founder, Gordon Moore, Passes Away at Age 94..

Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel Corp, a pioneer in the semiconductor industry and a prominent figure in Silicon Valley, has passed away at the age of 94. Moore is best known for his work in laying the foundation for modern computing and creating Moore’s Law, which states that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles every two years.

Moore’s contributions to the tech industry have left a lasting impact on the world, with his work helping to drive innovation and transform the way we live and work. His passing is a great loss to the industry, and he will be remembered as a visionary leader who helped shape the modern world.

Source : @WIONews

#Intel Corp co-founder, #GordonMoore who is also hailed as a pioneer for his work in the semiconductor industry and Silicon Valley has passed away at the age of 94

#Intel Corp co-founder, #GordonMoore who is also hailed as a pioneer for his work in the semiconductor industry and Silicon Valley has passed away at the age of 94https://t.co/K3eZyKMwmn — WION (@WIONews) March 25, 2023