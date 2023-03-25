Intel and Fairchild Semiconductor co-founder Gordon Moore passes away at 94, a visionary lost.

Celebrating the life of Gordon Moore, Intel Corporation and Fairchild Semiconductor co-founder, who has lived a remarkable 94 years as a visionary..

It is with deep sorrow that we bid farewell to Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel Corporation and Fairchild Semiconductor, who passed away at the age of 94. A true visionary, he was an inspiration to the tech industry and beyond.

Gordon Moore’s contributions to the world of computing are immeasurable, and his leadership in the field of microelectronics revolutionized the way we live and work today. His pioneering work and dedication to advancing technology will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of innovators. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Source : @RobTiffany

Sad to hear Intel Corporation and Fairchild Semiconductor co-founder Gordon Moore has passed away at the age of 94. A true visionary.

Sad to hear Intel Corporation and Fairchild Semiconductor co-founder Gordon Moore has passed away at the age of 94. A true visionary. pic.twitter.com/OUMVPBqjDb — Rob Tiffany (@RobTiffany) March 25, 2023