Help Sky and Skippy find a home together in #Kent #UK. Bonded pair, 2 and 5 years old. Owner passed away. Good with dogs, cats & kids. Contact shelter 01797366620.

“Sky and Skippy, a bonded pair of dogs aged 2 and 5, are in need of a loving home together in #KENT #UK. They’re great with other pets and kids. Kindly retweet to help spread the word. Contact the shelter at 01797366620 to learn more.”.

This heartwarming photo shows Sky and Skippy, a bonded pair of dogs searching for a forever home in KENT, UK. The pair, aged 2 and 5, tragically lost their owner and are now in need of a new loving family to call their own. They have big hearts and are known to be great with other dogs, cats, and children.

Animal Adoptions UK is urging anyone interested in adopting this friendly duo to contact the shelter for more information. Sky and Skippy have a strong bond and they need to be adopted together. So, if you know anyone in the KENT area who is looking for a furry companion, please share this plea and help these loyal canines find their new forever family.

Source : @AdoptionsUk

Please retweet to help Sky and Skippy find a home together #KENT #UK Bonded pair aged 2 and 5, sadly their owner has passed away. They are good with other dogs, cats and children.

Please contact the shelter for more information

DETAILS 01797366620

Please retweet to help Sky and Skippy find a home together #KENT #UK Bonded pair aged 2 and 5, sadly their owner has passed away. They are good with other dogs, cats and children.

Please contact the shelter for more information

DETAILS https://t.co/isJIm3dPz0

☎️01797366620 pic.twitter.com/Er4nLXrq1b — Animal Adoptions UK 🐕‍🦺🐈🐎❤️ (@AdoptionsUk) March 25, 2023