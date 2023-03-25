GordonMoore, a semiconductor industry legend and creator of #MooresLaw, has passed away. His microprocessor advancements led to embedded computing and the IoT era. #SadLoss

Gordon Moore, Pioneer of Microprocessors and Creator of Moore’s Law, Passes Away – A Great Loss for the Semiconductor Industry and the IoT Era..

The loss of Gordon Moore is a deeply saddening development in the world of technology. Widely regarded as one of the greatest minds in the semiconductor industry, Moore was the creator of Moore’s Law, a guiding principle for the development of computing technology for many years. His pioneering work on microprocessors enabled the rise of embedded computing and ultimately paved the way for the current era of the Internet of Things.

Moore’s impact on the digital world is immeasurable, and his passing will be felt across the industry for years to come. As we continue to undergo a period of rapid digital transformation, it’s important to remember the trailblazers like Moore who paved the way for the incredible technological feats we enjoy today. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @iotnorth

