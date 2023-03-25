Gordon Moore, Intel Co-Founder, dies at 94.

Intel Co-Founder Gordon Moore, Pioneer of the Semiconductor Industry’s Future, Dies at 94..

The passing of Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel and a key figure in the semiconductor industry, is mourned by the tech world. Moore, who was 94 years old, helped shape the course of the industry with his famous prediction, known as Moore’s Law, which states that the number of transistors on a microchip will double every two years. This prediction set the pace for exponential growth and innovation in the industry for decades to come.

Moore’s other contributions include the development of the first silicon-based semiconductor and the founding of Intel with Robert Noyce. Intel has become one of the world’s largest and most successful technology companies, thanks in part to Moore’s pioneering work. His legacy will be felt for many years to come, as the semiconductor industry continues to evolve and push boundaries.

Gordon Moore, Intel Co-Founder who set the course for the future of the semiconductor industry, has passed away at the age of 94. https://t.co/otpLCwm3zv — Intel News (@intelnews) March 25, 2023