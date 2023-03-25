Gordon Moore dies.

Gordon Moore’s demise brings sorrowful news..

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Moore, an influential figure in the world of technology. Best known for co-founding Intel Corporation and predicting the exponential growth of computing power over time, Moore’s impact on the industry is immeasurable.

His legacy continues to inspire and shape today’s advancements in computing technology. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Gordon Moore.

Source : @erikbryn

