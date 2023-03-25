Gordon Moore died.

Gordon Moore is no more..

The world of technology has lost a legend. Gordon Moore, the co-founder and former CEO of Intel, has passed away. His contributions to the semiconductor industry have revolutionized computing, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.

Moore’s famous observation, known as “Moore’s Law,” predicted that the number of transistors on a microchip would double every 18 to 24 months, leading to exponential advancements in computing power. This prediction has been remarkably accurate for over five decades, and has driven a cycle of innovation that has transformed our world. We mourn the loss of this visionary leader, and honor his legacy that has truly changed our lives.

Source : @WholeMarsBlog

Gordon Moore has passed away.