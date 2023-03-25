Funny how you attack African Americans for celebrating their culture but also claim your country’s food is superior to others.

The hypocrisy of attacking African Americans for centering their culture as black culture, but claiming your own African country’s food as the best..

The hypocrisy that exists amongst us never ceases to amaze me. It is amusing how some individuals will condemn African Americans for attempting to elevate their culture and make it a focal point of black culture. Even more baffling is how, in the same breath, these same individuals will disrespect the cuisine of other African countries by claiming that their own is the best.

Such an attitude is not only ignorant but also harmful. It perpetuates the idea that one culture is superior to another and reinforces the harmful stereotypes that exist amongst different African ethnicities. We should strive to celebrate the diversity of African culture and acknowledge that there is beauty in each one of them, including the various cuisine that defines the continent. Let us embrace the richness of our heritage and stand united as one people, never forgetting that we are all connected by our shared African identity.

Source : @Mazificient

It's funny how you'll attack African Americans for trying to make their culture look like it's centre of black culture but then in one breath, you'll attack other African countries food online that yours is the best. Tueh

It's funny how you'll attack African Americans for trying to make their culture look like it's centre of black culture but then in one breath, you'll attack other African countries food online that yours is the best. Tueh — GrinGo (@Mazificient) March 25, 2023