Four Crosses mourns the loss of Dave Hartshorn.

The Passing of Dave Hartshorn Saddens Everyone at Four Crosses..

The community of Four Crosses Football Club is deeply mourning the loss of Dave Hartshorn, who has recently passed away. His passing has been felt by everyone, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Dave was an important member of the Four Crosses Football Club, and his contribution to the club will always be remembered. His dedication to the team was unwavering, and his passion for the game was contagious. The loss of such a valuable member will be felt deeply within the club for a long time to come. May his soul rest in peace.

Source : @4crossesFC

— Four Crosses Football Club (@4crossesFC) March 25, 2023