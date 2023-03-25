Ferrari Challenge begins this weekend. Last year in Portimao, Doriane Pin dominated every race, taking first place in FP, Q1, R1, Q2, and R1.

“New Season of Ferrari Challenge Kicks Off this Weekend: A Look Back at Last Year’s Round One in Portimao with Dominant Performance by Doriane Pin”.

The wait is finally over as Ferrari Challenge enthusiasts gear up for the start of a new season this weekend. It is a period of excitement for fans, as they prepare to witness the best drivers compete against each other. The first round of this year’s competition takes place in Portimao, Portugal, with drivers eager to replicate their success from the previous year’s opener.

In the first round of the 2022 Ferrari Challenge, racing enthusiasts witnessed a breathtaking display of skill and speed, as Doriane Pin emerged victorious. He secured pole position in both qualifying sessions and went ahead to win the race, cementing his position as one of the top drivers in the competition. It was a thrilling start to the season, and fans around the world are anticipating more exhilarating moments this time around. The stage is set for Portimao to witness the best display of speed, focus, and skill as the Ferrari Challenge kicks off.

Overall, the Ferrari Challenge is an event that brings together the best drivers from different parts of the world to showcase their racing abilities. The competition is a testament to the passion of the Ferrari brand, which has continued to play a prominent role in the world of motorsports for decades. As we await the start of the new season, the anticipation is high, and we can’t wait to see who will emerge victorious in the upcoming rounds.

Source : @Tommaso73580728

This weekend the new season of the ferrari challenge begins. This is what happened last year in the first round in portimao:

FP P1 Doriane Pin

Q1 P1 Doriane Pin

R1 P1 Doriane Pin

Q2 P1 Doriane Pin

R1 P1 Doriane Pin

This weekend the new season of the ferrari challenge begins. This is what happened last year in the first round in portimao:

FP P1 Doriane Pin

Q1 P1 Doriane Pin

R1 P1 Doriane Pin

Q2 P1 Doriane Pin

R1 P1 Doriane Pin — Tommy (@Tommaso73580728) March 25, 2023