Condolences to @intel co-founder Gordon Moore. RIP visionary pioneer.

In Honor of Gordon Moore: Synopsys pays tribute to the life and accomplishments of @intel’s co-founder, a visionary pioneer. Our sympathies extend to his loved ones and the tech industry as a whole, during this time of mourning..

Synopsys pays tribute to the remarkable life and achievements of Gordon Moore, visionary co-founder of Intel, who passed away recently. The company extends its heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and the global tech community who mourn the loss of a true pioneer.

Moore’s contributions to the industry were immeasurable, and his legacy served as a driving force for innovation in the semiconductor industry. His vision and leadership will continue to inspire generations of engineers and scientists to come. Synopsys joins the world in honoring and remembering Gordon Moore, a true legend in the field of technology.

Source : @Synopsys

Synopsys salutes the life and work of @intel's visionary co-founder Gordon Moore. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone across the tech sector who is mourning the passing of a true pioneer:

Synopsys salutes the life and work of @intel's visionary co-founder Gordon Moore. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone across the tech sector who is mourning the passing of a true pioneer: https://t.co/dl4SO5MUmM pic.twitter.com/Ta3PrtnNxi — Synopsys (@Synopsys) March 25, 2023