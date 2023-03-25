Condolences to Anthony Massey’s loved ones.

Sad News of the Passing of Anthony Massey, a Beloved Friend to Many in Cuan Mhuire: Our Deepest Condolences to Family and Friends..

The Cuan Mhuire community is grieving the loss of Anthony Massey, a beloved friend to many. His passing has left a deep sadness that echoes throughout those who knew him. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Anthony’s kindness and warmth were felt by all who crossed his path. He was an integral part of the Cuan Mhuire family, and his presence will be deeply missed. We offer our sincerest sympathies and support to those who were closest to him as they navigate through this difficult period of mourning. May his memory be a guiding light for those who loved him and a reminder of the immense impact he made on those around him.

Source : @BelfastCuan

Many of us involved with Cuan Mhuire are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Massey, a dear friend to many. We extend our sincerest sympathies to his family and friends.

Many of us involved with Cuan Mhuire are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Massey, a dear friend to many. We extend our sincerest sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Agqe6H33rX — CuanMhuireBelfastFriends (@BelfastCuan) March 25, 2023