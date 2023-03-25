Condolences: Ambassador Nafi Kurdi, a freedom fighter, has passed away in Jeddah at 78 after illness. He served as Head of EPLF office in Paris & Ambassador to Arab League & France.

Obituary: Ambassador Nafi Kurdi, a renowned freedom fighter and veteran, dies at 78 in Jeddah after a prolonged illness. Amb. Nafi was a member of both the ELF and EPLF, joining in 1964 and 1973, respectively. He dedicated his life to serving his country and people, holding positions as Head of the EPLF office in Paris and Ambassador to both the Arab League and France. Our condolences to his family and loved ones..

We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ambassador Nafi Kurdi, a veteran freedom fighter who passed away in Jeddah at the age of 78 after battling illness. Amb. Nafi was a dedicated member of the Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF) in 1964, before joining the Eritrean People’s Liberation Front (EPLF) in 1973. Over the course of his life, he proudly served his country and its people, holding several important positions. Notably, he was the Head of EPLF office in Paris and served as an Ambassador to the Arab League and France.

Ambassador Nafi Kurdi was a courageous individual who dedicated his life to the struggle for Eritrean independence. His contributions to the cause will always be remembered, and his passing is a great loss to the country and its people. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

pic.twitter.com/G6Abpir1cz — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) March 25, 2023