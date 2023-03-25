Claude Lorius, 1996 Tyler Prize Laureate, has passed. His Arctic and Antarctic experiments proved human-caused global warming.

Claude Lorius, Tyler Prize Laureate 1996, Passes Away; his 22 Greenland and Antarctica Expeditions Contributed to the Discovery of Human-Induced Global Warming..

The Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement announced with great sorrow the passing of Claude Lorius, one of its distinguished laureates. In 1996, Lorius was honored with the prestigious Tyler Prize for his extensive contributions to the field of environmental science. During his lifetime, Lorius led 22 expeditions to the polar regions of Greenland and Antarctica, conducting scientific experiments that were instrumental in highlighting the devastating impact of humans on the planet.

Notably, Lorius played a key role in proving the link between human activities and global warming. His pioneering work and research on climate change set a benchmark for eco-activists and environmentalists the world over. The tireless efforts of this remarkable scholar and his lifetime of service to the cause of environmental protection will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source : @TylerPrize

