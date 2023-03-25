Christopher Gunning, award-winning composer of Poirot theme music and many other scores, has passed.

Multi-Award Winning Composer of Iconic Poirot Theme Music and Other Scores, Christopher Gunning, Passed Away – A Great Loss for the Industry..

The news of Christopher Gunning’s passing has left us heartbroken. As a multi-award winning composer, he contributed immensely to the world of music with his incredible talent and skills. His legacy will continue to be celebrated for years to come.

Among the many works that Christopher Gunning has gifted us is the iconic Poirot theme music, which has become an integral part of the popular crime drama series. His compositions have left a lasting impact on the industry, and his contributions will always be remembered with great fondness and admiration. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Source : @labourshercule

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Christopher Gunning, the multi-award winning composer behind the iconic Poirot theme music and many other wonderful scores. What a talent and what a legacy. pic.twitter.com/Iq5clunpNu — The Labours Of Hercule Podcast (@labourshercule) March 25, 2023