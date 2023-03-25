‘Chabelo’ Xavier Lopez, 88, known for child portrayal, passed away. He created Latin American TV comedy subgenre.

Renowned Latin American TV comedian ‘Chabelo,’ played by Xavier Lopez, dies at 88, leaving behind a legacy of childlike humor that defined a subgenre of comedy..

Renowned Mexican comedian Xavier Lopez, who was better known by his beloved character, ‘Chabelo,’ has passed away at the age of 88. Lopez’s portrayal of ‘Chabelo’ as a child won over legions of fans across Latin America and proved to be a significant influence on the region’s television programming. His humorous performances, filled with puns and mischievous antics, helped birth a new subgenre of comedy, and his impact on the field is immeasurable.

Over the years, the multi-talented Lopez made significant contributions to Mexican entertainment, hosting numerous TV shows, voice-acting in animated films, and even performing with the Mexican Symphony Orchestra. However, it is his legacy as ‘Chabelo’ that will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of his fans. ‘Chabelo’ was a beloved character, and his iconic performances continue to be cherished even years after Lopez’s passing. The world of entertainment has lost a legendary performer, but his memory and his humour will be cherished by generations to come.

Source : @TMZ

