Chabelo, the beloved Mexican children’s comic icon with a squeaky voice and famous Meme’s, has died at 88.

Posted on March 25, 2023

Famed Mexican Children’s Comic Icon Xavier Lopez, Popularly Known as “Chabelo,” Dies at 88, Known for Unforgettable Squeaky Voice and Meme-Worthy Moments..

The Mexican entertainment industry has lost one of its most beloved figures. Xavier Lopez, affectionately known as “Chabelo,” passed away at the age of 88. Chabelo was a well-known kids’ comic icon, known for his recognizable squeaky voice and endearing charm.

Chabelo’s impact on Mexican culture cannot be overstated. He was not only a successful performer, but also a cultural touchstone for generations of Mexican children who grew up watching his shows. In addition to his entertainment career, Chabelo became a viral sensation in recent years thanks to a series of internet memes that captured his enduring appeal. While his passing is a great loss, his legacy will undoubtedly live on for years to come.

Source : @661LASDCalls

