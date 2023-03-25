Chabelo, the beloved Mexican children’s comic icon with a squeaky voice and famous Meme’s, has died at 88.

Famed Mexican Children’s Comic Icon Xavier Lopez, Popularly Known as “Chabelo,” Dies at 88, Known for Unforgettable Squeaky Voice and Meme-Worthy Moments..

The Mexican entertainment industry has lost one of its most beloved figures. Xavier Lopez, affectionately known as “Chabelo,” passed away at the age of 88. Chabelo was a well-known kids’ comic icon, known for his recognizable squeaky voice and endearing charm.

Chabelo’s impact on Mexican culture cannot be overstated. He was not only a successful performer, but also a cultural touchstone for generations of Mexican children who grew up watching his shows. In addition to his entertainment career, Chabelo became a viral sensation in recent years thanks to a series of internet memes that captured his enduring appeal. While his passing is a great loss, his legacy will undoubtedly live on for years to come.

Source : @661LASDCalls

