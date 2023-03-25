Another patriotic family suffers: Dr. Muzaffar Jalal dies traumatized, son tortured. Shameful!

A Patriotic Family’s Heartbreaking Loss: Dr. Muzaffar Jalal Dies in Trauma, Son Brutally Tortured by State Apparatus..

It is with great sorrow that we report on the tragic loss of Dr. Muzaffar Jalal, a member of a distinguished Pakistani family who has long been committed to the betterment of their country. Tragically, Dr. Jalal paid the ultimate price for his devotion to his motherland.

As if this were not enough, his son has also experienced brutal torture at the hands of the state apparatus, causing great anguish and indignation among those who cherish basic human rights. It is a shame that such injustice and cruelty are still commonplace in our society, and we must do all we can to prevent further suffering for innocent victims.

Source : @NaikRooh

Another decent family which has contributed in making Pakistan a better place for generations to come, has paid the ultimate price for their love for motherland. As Dr. Muzaffar Jalal has passed away in trauma, his son has been tortured ruthlessly by state apparatus. Shame!

https://twitter.com/NaikRooh/status/1639590051481878528