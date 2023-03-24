Wow! AB at Blue and White Cafe in North Adelaide is (49 characters)

“The Blue and White Cafe in North Adelaide is the Ultimate AB Destination “.

The sight of a perfectly made AB dish is enough to make anyone’s stomach rumble in excitement – and that’s exactly what happened when Cory Sutton visited the Blue and White Cafe in North Adelaide. Sutton declared the dish to be the “best AB” he had ever tasted, and he couldn’t resist posting a photo of it on Twitter.

In the photo, the AB dish looks absolutely mouth-watering, with perfectly cooked meat and crispy fries smothered in the signature AB sauce. However, it’s not just the appearance of the dish that impressed Sutton – he also raved about the taste, declaring it to be simply excellent. The Blue and White Cafe in North Adelaide may just be the new go-to spot for anyone in search of a delicious and satisfying AB dish.

For AB lovers everywhere, the Blue and White Cafe in North Adelaide is now a must-visit destination. Sutton’s glowing review of the popular dish has certainly piqued the interest of many foodies, and it’s easy to see why. With the promise of a perfectly cooked dish with just the right balance of flavors and textures, it’s no wonder that this cafe has become such a hit. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, the Blue and White Cafe is definitely worth a visit for a true taste of the best AB in town.

Source : @corywsutton

Oh damn this is the best AB… Blue and White Cafe in North Adelaide 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/jCsYKxiniz — Cory Sutton (@corywsutton) March 24, 2023