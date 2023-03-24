Westwolf Podcast: Clippers Bench Dominates vs. Thunder, Kawhi and Russ Duo Without PG. Available on Apple and Spotify.

New Installment of the Westwolf Podcast: Discussing the Clippers Bench Dominance against the Thunder & Kawhi-Russ Duo sans Paul George

JD dives into the impressive performance of the Clippers bench against the Thunder and delves into the chemistry between Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook as a duo in the absence of Paul George.

Listen on Apple:

Stream on Spotify:.

The latest episode of the Westwolf Podcast delves into the stunning performance of the Los Angeles Clippers bench in their recent game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Host JD praises the bench players for stepping up and delivering a spectacular showcase of their talents, contributing to the Clippers’ victory. The episode also features a discussion on the performance of Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook as a duo, with Paul George’s absence making things more challenging for both teams.

Listeners can catch the latest episode on Apple and Spotify, where JD dives deep into the game’s highlights, providing expert analysis and insight. Fans of the Clippers or just basketball enthusiasts in general can tune in to get a detailed breakdown of the game’s key moments and the standout performances of individual players. Don’t miss out on this informative and enjoyable episode of the Westwolf Podcast.

Source : @Alwaysn4evaArt

New episode of the Westwolf Podcast! JD talks about how absolutely incredible the Clippers bench was vs. Thunder. Also, talks about how Kawhi and Russ faired as a Duo without Paul George. Apple: Spotify:

New episode of the Westwolf Podcast! JD talks about how absolutely incredible the Clippers bench was vs. Thunder. Also, talks about how Kawhi and Russ faired as a Duo without Paul George. Apple:https://t.co/yByTLr8Jee Spotify: https://t.co/aj2RSnGvaShttps://t.co/34RSxyt0UE — JDJackson (@Alwaysn4evaArt) March 24, 2023