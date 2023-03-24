URGENT: Help Misty and Beau, a bonded pair of German Shepherds in Lancashire find a home together. Owner passed away. Must live with older kids only. #adopt #dogs

Would love your help in finding a home for Misty and Beau, a bonded pair of German Shepherds in Lancashire, UK. Possibly mother and son, they’re aged 8 and 10 and need a new home after their owner passed away. They can live with older children but prefer to be the only pets. Check out the details or apply below:

Misty and Beau are a bonded pair of German Shepherds, aged 8 and 10, who are seeking a loving home together in Lancashire, UK. Unfortunately, their previous owner passed away, and these beautiful dogs are now looking for a second chance at life. It’s possible that they are mother and son, but that doesn’t stop them from being the best of friends.

If you’re looking to adopt a dog, why not consider this delightful duo? Misty and Beau are well-behaved and affectionate dogs who get along well with older children. They don’t need to be the only pets in the household and would be happy to have furry friends for company. If you’re interested in giving these loyal and loving dogs a forever home, please visit the link below for more information and to apply. Let’s help these amazing dogs by sharing their story and finding them the perfect home they deserve!

Bonded pair, possibly mum and son, German Shepherds, aged 8 and 10. Sadly their owner has passed away. They can live with older children as the only pets

