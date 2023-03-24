Tune in to The Sports Life with Will Tieman and Dalton Shetler on Channel 372 @SIRIUSXM now! #Showtime

Catch The Sports Life with Will Tieman and @DaltonShetler live on Channel 372 of @SIRIUSXM now!.

Get ready for an electrifying episode of The Sports Life, as Will Tieman and Dalton Shetler take the stage to bring you the latest updates and highlights from the world of sports! This is a show you won’t want to miss, so tune in now to Channel 372 on SIRIUSXM and join us for an exciting hour of sports talk. You’ll get a front-row seat to all the action, from the biggest games of the week to insider commentary on the hottest topics in the sports world. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the thrill of the game, The Sports Life is the place to be.

If you’re looking for expert analysis, insightful interviews, and high-energy entertainment, then The Sports Life is the show for you. Will Tieman and Dalton Shetler bring their A-game every week, delivering the latest news and insights from their extensive experience in the sports industry. From football and basketball to baseball, hockey, and beyond, they cover it all with passion and expertise. So come join us for today’s episode and get ready to experience the excitement of The Sports Life!

Source : @SportsLifeNow

SHOWTIME!!! Join Will Tieman and @DaltonShetler RIGHT NOW for a new episode of The Sports Life on Channel 372 on @SIRIUSXM!

SHOWTIME!!! Join Will Tieman and @DaltonShetler RIGHT NOW for a new episode of The Sports Life on Channel 372 on @SIRIUSXM! — Sports Life (@SportsLifeNow) March 24, 2023