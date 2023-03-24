Top PA BBQ: Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse (Yelp)

Yelp declares Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse as PA’s top BBQ joint..

Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse has been crowned as the best BBQ joint in Pennsylvania, claims Yelp. Their mouth-watering dishes and unique smoking technique have earned them this title. The restaurant is situated in Northeast Philly and offers a range of options, including pulled pork, brisket, wings, and much more. Its smoky aroma and flavorful, tender meat are hard to resist.

Yelp’s recognition is not the only reason customers flock to Sweet Lucy’s. The restaurant’s friendly service and cozy atmosphere provide a welcoming setting for customers to enjoy their meals with family and friends. The restaurant’s unique offerings, such as the smoked mac and cheese, have further piqued customers’ interest, with many frequenting the spot for a repeat experience. Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse is indeed a must-visit for BBQ enthusiasts and food lovers alike.

Source : @phl17

